Oppenheimer Boosts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $140.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.63. The company had a trading volume of 73,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $126.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.