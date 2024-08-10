Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

