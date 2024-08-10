Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.89.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $322.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. Amgen has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,880,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,907,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

