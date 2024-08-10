Orbler (ORBR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.87 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and $57,657.74 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

