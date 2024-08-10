Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,472 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $20.15. 1,676,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,814. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

