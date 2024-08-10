ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ORIX Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.40. 24,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. ORIX has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

About ORIX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

