ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.40. 24,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. ORIX has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
