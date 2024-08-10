Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

