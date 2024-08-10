Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 225.56% from the company’s previous close.

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,311. The company has a market cap of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $144,082.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,064 shares of company stock valued at $193,669. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $5,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Outset Medical by 118.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 834,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 369.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 613,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 60.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,515,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 570,281 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Articles

