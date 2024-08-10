Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 88,131,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,413,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

