Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 26.300-27.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 26.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2 billion-$20.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.6 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY25 guidance to $26.30-27.00 EPS.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $569.81. 920,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $576.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

