Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 4.4%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.02 and last traded at C$7.03. Approximately 76,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 151,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$51.90 million for the quarter. Payfare had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Payfare Inc. will post 0.724878 EPS for the current year.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

