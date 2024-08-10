Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 82.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

PBA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.69. 1,224,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

