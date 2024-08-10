Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.31.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$53.10. 1,534,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$53.82.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

