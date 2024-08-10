PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $905.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.71.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

