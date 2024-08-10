Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.80. 6,288,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,749,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 271,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

