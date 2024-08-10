Philip Rivard Sells 2,300 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Waste Connections Price Performance
WCN opened at $180.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Connections
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.