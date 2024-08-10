Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. 6,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNFPP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

