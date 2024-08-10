Piper Sandler Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.69.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Trading Down 5.0 %

RUN traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,009,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,786,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.