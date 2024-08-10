Piper Sandler Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $125.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

