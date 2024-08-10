Piper Sandler Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of FROG traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in JFrog by 4,244.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 856,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 172.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 841,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $35,520,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,086,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.