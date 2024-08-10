Piper Sandler Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $10.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,071,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,558. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,714 shares of company stock worth $472,714. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,937,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

