Piper Sandler Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $19.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Fire Group

United Fire Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 205,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,655. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $478.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $301.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.