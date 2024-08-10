Piper Sandler Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $165.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. 659,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

