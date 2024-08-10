Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSY

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,598. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 543,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.