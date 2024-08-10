Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.91. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 22,899 shares traded.
Piraeus Financial Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.
