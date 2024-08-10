Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.140–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 million-$10.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXLW. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

PXLW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.84. 311,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

