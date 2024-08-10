PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYPS. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of MYPS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 229,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 266,313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

