Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 209.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 451,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,681. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 464,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.