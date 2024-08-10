Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 741,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,949 shares of company stock valued at $184,767. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

