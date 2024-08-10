Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of POST traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.87. 409,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,897. Post has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 42.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 20.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

