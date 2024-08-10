PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 12.7%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 4,408,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 24,579,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.05.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

