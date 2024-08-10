Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

NASDAQ PLPC traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.64. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $104.96 and a twelve month high of $181.00.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.