Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-4.46 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. 274,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

