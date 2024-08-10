Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.56 and last traded at $171.15. Approximately 1,836,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,664,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $402.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,288 shares of company stock worth $8,895,638. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

