Prom Price Tops $5.52 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00009035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $100.77 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.36884375 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,424,745.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

