Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after acquiring an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 2,090,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,219. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

