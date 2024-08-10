Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for California Resources Co. Lowered by Roth Capital (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRC

California Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in California Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.