Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Bank of America decreased their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

VFC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 6,614,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,754.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of V.F. by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

