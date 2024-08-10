Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lowered by Wedbush

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.31 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

CVCO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $368.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,757. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.17 and its 200-day moving average is $366.73.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 13,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

