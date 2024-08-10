Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATNM. B. Riley downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 890,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,717. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

