Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.51. 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average is $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.