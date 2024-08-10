Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $121,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,559,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,508,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after buying an additional 143,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

