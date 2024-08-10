Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Increased by Analyst

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ETNB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 394,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,478. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,238,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in 89bio by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in 89bio by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 89bio by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

