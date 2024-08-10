Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted by Analyst

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.9 %

CMCO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 88,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $943.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

