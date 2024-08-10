QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,445 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.11. 263,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,235. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

