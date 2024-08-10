QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,425 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.