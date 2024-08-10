QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,883 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,523,000 after buying an additional 1,527,984 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,932.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 457,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.12. 485,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,639. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

