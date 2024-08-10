QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,282 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. 5,041,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589,870. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

