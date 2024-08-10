QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,486,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,180. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

