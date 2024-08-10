QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SEA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

SE stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.86. 4,375,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

